DDA demolition drive made several families homeless: AAP intensifies attack against BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has illegally demolished a colony of Scheduled Caste (SC)-Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in the national capital making 17 families homeless overnight.

Senior AAP Leader and MLA Vishesh Ravi said, “The BJP took away homes of residents living in the colony for over 40 years. The demolition took place without any notice or warning. According to the resettlement and rehabilitation policies of the government, the families are first supposed to be given a house to stay in before demolition, but the DDA did not consider it. We demand a reply from DDA, Delhi Police Commissioner and agencies concerned regarding the same within three days.”

Ravi said, “The colony was 40 years old and situated in 6/4 Ward 1 Mehrauli Legislative Constituency. Around 16-17 families made their homes in the colony, but the DDA destroyed their homes within five minutes.”

He said, “The DDA officials did not respond to the objections of the residents. They forcefully kicked them out of their house and did not even give them enough time to move their belongings. The children were not able to take out their stationery and school bags. They also denied ladies and the elderly any chance to take their belongings.”

He added, “I have written letters to the DDA Vice-Chairman, Commissioner of Delhi Police and other agencies to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) and explain why this action was taken unlawfully? They have to submit the ATR within three days.”

Seeks reply in three days

