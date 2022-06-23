STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA demolition drive made several families homeless: AAP intensifies attack against BJP

According to the resettlement and rehabilitation policies of the government, the families are first supposed to be given a house to stay before demolition, but the DDA did not consider it.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A woman sitting outside her house after demolition drive. (Photo | Express)

A woman sitting outside her house after demolition drive. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled  Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has illegally demolished a colony of Scheduled Caste (SC)-Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in the national capital making 17 families homeless overnight. 

Senior AAP Leader and MLA Vishesh Ravi said, “The BJP took away homes of residents living in the colony for over 40 years. The demolition took place without any notice or warning. According to the resettlement and rehabilitation policies of the government, the families are first supposed to be given a house to stay in before demolition, but the DDA did not consider it. We demand a reply from DDA, Delhi Police Commissioner and agencies concerned regarding the same within three days.”

Ravi said, “The colony was 40 years old and situated in 6/4 Ward 1 Mehrauli Legislative Constituency. Around 16-17 families made their homes in the colony, but the DDA destroyed their homes within five minutes.”

He said, “The DDA officials did not respond to the objections of the residents. They forcefully kicked them out of their house and did not even give them enough time to move their belongings. The children were not able to take out their stationery and school bags. They also denied ladies and the elderly any chance to take their belongings.”

He added, “I have written letters to the DDA Vice-Chairman, Commissioner of Delhi Police and other agencies to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) and explain why this action was taken unlawfully? They have to submit the ATR within three days.”

Seeks reply in three days
The AAP leader demanded reply from DDA, Delhi Police Chief and agencies concerned regarding ‘uninformed’ the demolition drives within three days

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP DDA Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Demolished
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp