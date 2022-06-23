STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi asks haryana to send only BS VI-compliant buses from october

The letter said the National Green Tribunal has already directed that diesel vehicles more than 10 years old will not be allowed to ply in the NCR. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

BS VI-compliant buses. (Photo | Twitter,@Kishlaysharma)

BS VI-compliant buses. (Photo | Twitter,@Kishlaysharma)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has urged Haryana to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1 in order to help control air pollution in the city. The request was made to deal with the problem of vehicular pollution in the city, which officials here indicated, is contributed to in part by vehicles coming from the neighbouring state of Haryana. The national capital witnessed high levels of air pollution in the winter months from October due to a multitude of factors including stubble burning and vehicular traffic. 

In a June 15 letter to Haryana Transport Department Principal Secretary Navdeep Singh Virk, Delhi’s Transport Special Commissioner OP Mishra has said the situation has attracted the attention of the Supreme Court and the CAQM (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR). They have issued directions for effective regulation of air pollution and vehicular pollution, he said. 

In its order on October 14, 2018, the Supreme Court had directed no motor vehicle conforming to the lower BS-IV emission standard shall be sold or registered in the entire country from April 1, 2020 and only BS-VI compliant vehicles are permitted to be sold or registered, the letter said. The letter said the National Green Tribunal has already directed that diesel vehicles more than 10 years old will not be allowed to ply in the NCR. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana BS VI-compliant Air Pollution Air Quality Management National Green Tribunal Motor Vehicle
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp