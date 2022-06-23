STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University gives second chance for writing semester exam

“The attendance rate during the examination was around 97 per cent. Only a few did not attend the examination. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase."

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:34 AM

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has announced it will conduct the second phase of semester examinations for students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses who could not take the paper previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. 

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university said the registration for the examination will begin on June 29. The previous round of physical mode examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes took place in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination. However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including Covid-19. 

“The attendance rate during the examination was around 97 per cent. Only a few did not attend the examination. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of examinations,” said DS Rawat, the Dean of the Examination.

The notification read the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all UG and PG programmes including students of the School of Open Learning (SOL) for students who could not write examinations which were held in May and June 2022 due to Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.In the case of students of the SOL, separate provision will be made for registration, the varsity said.

