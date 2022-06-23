STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G directs officials to fill vacant FSL posts

Saxena reviewing functioning of the FSL also instructed the officials to submit a list of pending cases with projected time of disposal, warning he will personally monitor it, said a statement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a note of the pendency of over 20,000 cases at the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed for filling up vacant posts and upgrade technology for the disposal of cases in a time-bound manner. Saxena reviewing the functioning of the FSL also instructed the officials to submit a list of pending cases with a projected time of disposal, warning he will personally monitor it, said a statement.

As an interim, temporary measure, retired technical personnel from similar agencies should be re-employed immediately to ensure that pending cases are disposed of and reported, the L-G directed further. 
Saxena expressed concern over the number of pending cases that were yet to be reported, and directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps in terms of manpower and technological up-gradation to appropriately dispose of the same in a time-bound manner, the statement said. 

“The FSL needs to look at itself as not just being another government department but as an agency upon which, delivery of justice and thousands of lives depended as well,” the statement further read. He took exception to various technical posts lying vacant and issued strict instructions to fill them at the earliest. 
 

