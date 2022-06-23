STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G suspends three officials over charges of corruption

The move reflected L-G’s commitment to zero tolerance to corruption and ensuring probity in the functioning of the government, said officials.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office and two Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were suspended by Lt Governor VK Saxena on corruption charges, official sources said on Wednesday.

The charges of “procedural lapses indicating corruption in land-related matters” against the deputy secretary were from his tenure as Narela SDM.  “The case against the deputy secretary has nothing to do with the Delhi CM’s office,” a government official said.

Prakash Chandra Thakur was posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO), Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings were ordered against them, sources said.

“The charges against the three officials were related to procedural lapses in land matters hinting corruption,” an official said. The trio are DANICS cadre officers.

"The transfer and postings of officers of Delhi government come under the Services department that is handled by the Lt Governor. So, the government has no say in whoever is given a posting," the official said.

