MCD razes 50 ‘illegal’ structures near ITO

Officials say action taken after High Court’s order; 3 office spaces of a newspaper agency were also demolished

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition drive in process on Wednesday behind the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg; As many as 50 were razed down, leaving some residents homeless and in despair. (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg at ITO. In a six-hour-long drive, the MCD demolished 50 permanent structures built illegally on public land. Three office spaces of a weekly newspaper named Aman News were also destroyed. 

M A Barni, the owner of the agency, said that the demolition drive was partial. “We have been running our newspaper for more than 20 years. They began the demolition drive even when the case was still pending in the High Court.”He also said that the police took away his vehicle when he complained about the Bombay Suburban Electricity Supply (BSES) building, another illegal structure on the same lane. 

Another resident, Rajinder Yadav (48) was sitting on the debris outside his demolished house, holding the tap, which was the only thing he could save before the drive. He said, “I was living there for more than 20 years. I paid all the house tax and electricity bills, but still, they destroyed my house.” He added, “Earlier, we got a notice that the drive will be carried out in May. Suddenly, the MCD came with JCB machines and we could not even get time to take out our essentials.” He is now uncertain about his job and future both. 

Vikas Mishra, who had a makeshift shop of newspapers on the same lane, was also clueless about how he would earn his daily income now. He said, “Ab jo Bhagwan krayega vo krenge (We’ll do whatever the God tells us to).”

A sufficient force was deployed at the site to control the situation. A BSES team was also present to keep a check on electricity problems. The officials said that the action has been taken on the directions of the Delhi High Court and it may continue on Thursday as well. Encroachers were provided the “necessary opportunity” to furnish their ownership documents before carrying out the action, they said. 

During the drive, three JCB machines, five trucks, and manpower were used. As per the MCD, these permanent structures were basically shops, godowns, offices, tea stalls etc. After this drive, approximately 1800 square meters of Public land were freed.

‘Sufficient security in place to control situation’
