One for all: Size-inclusive brand launches their loungewear/resort wear

By

Express News Service

Norn, the one-year-old Delhi-based, size-inclusive brand, has launched their loungewear/resort wear spring summer ’22 collection, Samoa. Popular with celebrities such as Soni Razdan, the brand—which launched their autumn-winter ’21 edit titled Aztec—is known for its unique take on sizing (the complete absence of it) and creates apparel that is proudly one-size-fits-all.

“Samoa is inspired by the Polynesian island and is all about travel. We’ve got four prints—Milano, Oxford, Melon, and Laguna, each with a specific colour palette that does justice to the season. These are easy-breezy silhouettes in prints that work for the day to evening and for everything from lunch to a holiday,” begins Mansi Bajaj, the designer and brand custodian of Norn.

Named after The Norns deities in Norse mythology responsible for shaping the course of human destinies, this brand pays homage to the three divine Norse sisters who control the past, present and future. “That is what our clothes are about—sustainable, never going out of fashion, and timeless. We want our clothes to last for more than a few seasons and to be durable and adaptable,” says Mansi.

Expect kaftans and size-inclusive ensembles in bright yellows, lilac greys, peachy pinks, and floral pink, all in satin georgette. “Our next collection will continue with the same silhouettes and fabrics just that they will be in festive reds and blues, and we will probably release it in August 2022,” concludes the designer.