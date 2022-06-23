PM urged to rollback Agnipath scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday wrote to the Prime Minister seeking a complete rollback of the Agnipath scheme. He called the scheme a ‘fraud’ with the youth of the nation. Singh said, “Modi government is not only betraying the very tenets of India but also rubbing salt of the wounds of the youth; Agnipath must be withdrawn immediately. BJP MLAs are saying that the youth who are agitating are ‘Jihadis-terrorists’. They are only adding on to the woes of the youth.”

“The Prime Minister, who is supposed to serve the country, roams around in a car with crores but the Agniveers who lay their lives on the border won’t even get a martyr status; why does BJP have such double standards? Does Babasaheb’s constitution even once term politics as an avenue to gain wealth? This drama of lack of money and the economic crisis is completely baseless and fabricated,” added Singh.Singh claimed that PM Modi’s capitalist friends owe `10.50 lakh crore to the country and said, “If the PM recovers this money, then 46,000 Agniveers can be paid well for 20 years.”