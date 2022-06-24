STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

44 per cent turnout in Rajinder Nagar bypoll after a high-voltage campaign

The polling percentage on Thursday was significantly lesser than the figure recorded in the 2020 Assembly polls, that is, 58.27 per cent.

Published: 24th June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Election, Byelection

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a high-stake battle that saw intensive, high-decibel campaigning. But, it seems the voters were not enthused as the turnout for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly byelection was a mere 44 per cent — 43.75 per cent, to be precise.

The contest between Durgesh Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party and Rajesh Bhatia of the BJP was necessitated after high-profile AAP leader Raghav Chadha vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The polling percentage on Thursday was significantly lesser than the figure recorded in the 2020 Assembly polls, that is, 58.27 per cent.

Even an appeal by Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor — who was chosen by the Election Commission as an icon for its voter awareness campaign — could not drive a majority of voters to the booths. Those who did vote were in for a surprise as they received a red carpet entry to tidy polling stations decked up with balloons.

Interestingly, 24 Covid-positive persons also turned up to exercise their franchise and they cast their votes in the last one hour following all safety protocols. Water supply, sewer lines, broken roads and the new liquor policy were among the issues for many residents as they stepped out to vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Rajinder Nagar Byelection
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp