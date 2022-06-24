STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government moves towards bringing back detention policy at schools

It will come into force as soon as it is notified in the gazette after which the government will release the manner and conditions a child can be held back in his current class.

Published: 24th June 2022 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular stating that Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2022 has been amended, in a step towards bringing back the detention policy at schools.

It will come into force as soon as it is notified in the gazette. Following the gazette notification, the government will release the manner and conditions a child can be held back in his current class.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 38, read with sub-section 3 of Section 16 of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009, the lieutenant governor, hereby, makes the rule to amend the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011," the circular said.

"The rule may be called the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2020. The manner and conditions subjects to which a child can be held back under sub-section (3) of Section 16 will be notified by the government," it added.

In 2009, the RTE Act introduced the no-detention policy under which the students up to Class 8 had to be promoted. To ensure quality education, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation was introduced, but it was scrapped in 2017 due to poor implementation.

In 2019, the Delhi government had approved the formation of a committee that looked into the removal of the no-detention policy, after Parliament amended the Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Detention policy Delhi Delhi schools Delhi detention Delhi schools detention
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp