Delhi reports 1,934 Covid cases, highest since February 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 1,934 new Covid cases, the highest since February 4, with a positivity rate of 8.10 per cent on Thursday, a day after it reported the lowest number of new infections in over a week, according to the health department here.

ALSO READ | New Omicron sub-lineages emerge in Bengaluru, officials on alert

The single-day figures were over 108 per cent higher than the previous day’s figures. On February 4, the capital had logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent. No Covid-related death was recorded on Thursday.

A total of 23,879 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s Covid tally has gone up to 19,27,394, while the death toll stands at 26,242, it added. Of the 9,496 beds in the city hospitals, only 265 are occupied, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant. ENS