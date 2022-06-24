Mercedes-Benz AMG GT: The black magic!

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series is a supercar like no other! It comes powered by the most powerful engine to be made by AMG that delivers 730hp and 800Nm of torque. It is capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and is pretty much the road-going version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car!

This machine has made its way to our shores via the CBU route and only two units were brought in, with both of them already being sold at a price-tag of Rs 5.5 crore! This track-focused supercar gets a flat-plane V8 engine that ensures you have the very best at your disposal. It is paired with an AMG spec 7-speed DCT transmission that offers quick shifts and can handle all that power the engine churns out to ensure you have an exhilarating drive experience. This car can hit a 325km/h top speed!

To keep things in check, the AMG GT Black Series boasts of a larger front grille, a carbon-fibre diffuser, and a manually adjustable splitter in order to enhance aerodynamics. The bonnet is made from carbon fibre as well. The forged alloy wheels are also a standout feature as you get 19-inch rims up front and 20-inch ones at the rear. To manage all that power the car also boasts of an upgraded braking system and AMG traction control.

It is a hypercar that comes with a bespoke range of accessories that allow the owner to customise. Get your hands on one of these and you will join an exclusive owners’ club across the globe!