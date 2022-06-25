CM Arvind Kejriwal comes out to help athletes nurture dreams

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over cheques to 60 sportspersons as financial assistance to help them build on their skills under the government’s Mission Excellence on Friday.

He said, “In the first year of the scheme, the government distributed financial aid of `9.51 crore to 117 players in order to help them work on their skills. We dream of an India where athletes bring more medals than China and America bring at international events. We will not allow talented players to struggle because of lack of funds.”

“There are three major shortcomings in the field of sports in our country— lack of support to underprivileged talent, lack of sports facilities and undue political interference. We are trying to eradicate these by bringing reforms in Delhi.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We not only appreciate the players when they get medals, but also help them during their training and tough times. We are in the process of selecting talented players from all over the country for the Delhi Sports School initiative. They will be trained from a young age to take part in the Olympics.”