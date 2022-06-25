Delhi Shopping Festival to offer huge discounts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the project of “Delhi Shopping Festival”, where the Tourism Department presented a detailed blueprint of the festival. As per the proposed details, the government is planning to give huge discounts and present awards to highlight the festival. The shopping festival is one of the AAP government’s ambitious projects proposed in the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 to boost employment.

The CM directed the officials that they should leave no stone unturned in making the festival a world-class experience. Feedback received from various market associations of Delhi was placed before the Chief Minister. There was also a discussion on how the government aims to make this initiative a reality and bring it in front of the world with analysis of various shopping festivals organised in other countries.

It was decided in the meeting that the shopping festival would be organised keeping in mind four major areas. The shopping festival will promote arts and culture, food, cuisines and entertainment as well as shopping discounts and prizes.

The Delhi Government will also amp up transportation, and connect hotel and restaurants with the festival venue. There is also a plan is to bring the entire hospitality and travel industry together. This will likely lead to huge profits for the traders of Delhi. Thousands of people are set to get employment and the revenue of the Delhi government will also increase because of the festival.

Exclusive products, including special apparel jewellery and crockery will be put on offer. The consumers will also get high discounts at the time of purchase to encourage people to buy products relating to the cultural tenets of Delhi.

A glimpse of Delhi’s art and culture will also be seen in the shopping festival. This will be done with the aim of promoting the tourism of Delhi and to connect people coming from across the country and abroad with the historical artefacts of Delhi. The public will be able to enjoy the social food delicacies of the national capital in the shopping festival.