STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court orders AIIMS to admit doctor in special course

Letting seat vacant doesn’t serve interest of anyone: High Court

Published: 25th June 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court in a recent order has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to admit the petitioner doctor to fill a vacant seat in a specialised course, M. Ch. Minimal Access Surgery & General Surgery. The court observed that letting a seat vacant doesn’t serve interest of anyone. The petitioner may be allowed to join the said course in the upcoming academic session starting in July. 

“If a doctor, like a petitioner, undergoes training for such a course, it would only prove a valuable addition to the healthcare system. This weighs heavily with the court for granting the relief as prayed for,” the court said. 

The petition was filed by one Dr Mahendra Singh Rana who works as a Senior Resident at the Department of Surgery, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Himachal Pradesh. He was selected as a sponsored trainee for M. Ch. Minimal Access Surgery & General Surgery at AIIMS. Due to an unfortunate turn of events, his sponsorship was withdrawn, but subsequently restored. In the interregnum, his admission for the said course was cancelled, constraining him to file the petition before the High Court. 

On February 27, 2019, the State Government of Himachal Pradesh had issued a fresh policy for regulating admissions to various post-graduation and super-speciality courses in medical education outside the state. The petitioner was not granted sponsorship under the 2019 Policy and his request to pursue post-graduation at AIIMS, Delhi, was rejected in April 2021. 

The Himachal Pradesh High Court vide judgment dated July 19, 2021, directed that the petitioner might be issued the sponsorship certificate/NoC for post- graduation/super-speciality courses outside the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp