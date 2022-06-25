STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD told to ensure zero illegal construction in Chandni Chowk

Lack of enforcement over the years had led to extinction of several havelis in Walled City

Published: 25th June 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Crumbling facade of a property. (Photo | Express)

Crumbling facade of a property. (Photo | Express)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fresh attempts are being made by the authorities to prevent unauthorised construction, keeping focus on defacement of façades of heritage properties located along the 1.3km-long Chandni Chowk stretch. In the recently held meeting of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), directions were issued to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure no unlawful construction activities and illegal façade improvement works are carried out in the Mughal era market.

The development assumes significance as SRDC is working upon a project for façade restoration of buildings, which is on the verge of finalisation. Lack of monitoring and enforcement of municipal bylaws over the years led to the extinction of a number of Havelis in the Walled City area and also the disfigurement of the front elevation of structures in Chandni Chowk.

“Deputy Commissioner (City-Sadar Paharganj zone) should with immediate effect ensure action to prevent unauthorised construction including illegal façade improvement on the stretch to protect the heritage character of the area,” said a government official.

A majority of buildings including 18 notified heritage structures on the stretch in the market commissioned by Mughal prince Jahanara was raised after the 1857 rebellion. Some of them such as Shankar Terrace (1937-38), State Bank of India building (1861), ES Pearey Lal Building (the 1930s), Mahavir Jain Bhawan (1910), and Town Hall (1863) are embellished with splendid facades and are in urgent need of repair.

 “A consultant to work on the project has already been appointed and the detailed project report to initiate façade restoration is underway. It may take some time to start work on the ground. Till then, strict compliance of building bylaws is needed to protect frontage of properties,” said the officials.     

Other issues including squatting, vandalism, and poor civic services among others were pointed out by the chief nodal officer H Rajesh Prasad in the meeting. He sought the attention of nodal officers of other government agencies to improve the situation of the redeveloped road and for the creation of a monitoring frame to make efforts of restoration sustainable.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also inspected the site. Taking note of unhygienic conditions and rampant squatting prevailing there, he directed officials to initiate measures for its regular upkeep and cleanliness.

Ensure regular cleanliness: Sisodia
Other issues including squatting, vandalism, and poor civic services among others were pointed out by the chief nodal officer H Rajesh Prasad in the meeting. He sought the attention of other government agencies to improve the situation of the redeveloped road. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also inspected the site. Taking note of unhygienic conditions, he directed officials to initiate measures for its regular upkeep and cleanliness

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandni Chowk Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp