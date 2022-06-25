MCD told to ensure zero illegal construction in Chandni Chowk

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fresh attempts are being made by the authorities to prevent unauthorised construction, keeping focus on defacement of façades of heritage properties located along the 1.3km-long Chandni Chowk stretch. In the recently held meeting of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), directions were issued to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure no unlawful construction activities and illegal façade improvement works are carried out in the Mughal era market.

The development assumes significance as SRDC is working upon a project for façade restoration of buildings, which is on the verge of finalisation. Lack of monitoring and enforcement of municipal bylaws over the years led to the extinction of a number of Havelis in the Walled City area and also the disfigurement of the front elevation of structures in Chandni Chowk.

“Deputy Commissioner (City-Sadar Paharganj zone) should with immediate effect ensure action to prevent unauthorised construction including illegal façade improvement on the stretch to protect the heritage character of the area,” said a government official.

A majority of buildings including 18 notified heritage structures on the stretch in the market commissioned by Mughal prince Jahanara was raised after the 1857 rebellion. Some of them such as Shankar Terrace (1937-38), State Bank of India building (1861), ES Pearey Lal Building (the 1930s), Mahavir Jain Bhawan (1910), and Town Hall (1863) are embellished with splendid facades and are in urgent need of repair.

“A consultant to work on the project has already been appointed and the detailed project report to initiate façade restoration is underway. It may take some time to start work on the ground. Till then, strict compliance of building bylaws is needed to protect frontage of properties,” said the officials.

Other issues including squatting, vandalism, and poor civic services among others were pointed out by the chief nodal officer H Rajesh Prasad in the meeting. He sought the attention of nodal officers of other government agencies to improve the situation of the redeveloped road and for the creation of a monitoring frame to make efforts of restoration sustainable.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also inspected the site. Taking note of unhygienic conditions and rampant squatting prevailing there, he directed officials to initiate measures for its regular upkeep and cleanliness.

Ensure regular cleanliness: Sisodia

