National Gallery of Modern Art to organise Museum Night on Saturday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Gallery of Modern Art will organise a Museum Night on Saturday from 6 pm to 8 pm on its premises to experience the creative eclecticism and twilight walk in the sculpture garden. Adwait Gadanayak, Director General of the Gallery will be present during the event.

The Museum Night will have a screening of Satyajit Ray’s documentary on Berode Behari Mukherjee. A walkthrough in the section of Nicholas Roerich of Kshetragya (ongoing exhibition) with historian and curator Vladimir Zaitsev is also planned.

The Gallery has two ongoing exhibitions called Hastantaran (in Transmission) and Kshetragya (The Illumined). Hastantaran: In Transmission is a retrospective of Nandalal Bose currently on view in the temporary gallery. “The NGMA is privileged to hold the biggest collection of his works under one roof, several of which are on display.

The artist spearheaded a cultural renaissance that was aligned with Gandhian ideas. The piece de resistance is his rendition of Bapu (Mahatama Gandhi), an image carved on linoleum that immortalised the Salt Satyagraha,” said a press statement.

On display are also his legendary 1938 Haripura Posters, commissioned by Mahatma. The significance of his contribution to the Independence Movement was acknowledged when he was asked to illustrate the pages of the Constitution of India, said the statement.