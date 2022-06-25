Pragati tunnel to be closed for traffic on Sundays

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pragati Maidan Tunnel, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, will be shut for vehicular traffic every Sunday as authorities have decided to let pedestrians visit the Rs 920 crore worth project and treat themselves to the mesmerising artwork inside.

The 1.3-km-long tunnel, which has eased connectivity between central Delhi with satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad, has turned into a selfie point as people are often seen clicking pictures with the murals depicting India’s culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Officials of the International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a Central government entity that is managing the tunnel, said the artwork inside the facility is a “feast to the eyes” and the public should be allowed to witness the splendid work.

“We have decided to keep the tunnel closed for traffic every Sunday for the time being and allow the public to witness the mesmerising artwork inside. Pedestrians will be allowed to walk around. This arrangement will come into force coming Sunday,” ITPO Chairman and Managing Director LC Goyal told PTI on Friday.

The Delhi Police also took Twitter to keep the people informed about the move. “Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, i.e. 26.06.22 for vehicular traffic. Only pedestrians will be able to access the tunnel. Kindly use Ring Road, Bhairon Road & Mathura Road as an alternative,” it tweeted.