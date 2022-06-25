STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slight uptick in hospital admissions as Delhi logs 1,447 fresh Covid cases

Published: 25th June 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The city’s infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department. These fresh cases were reported after 24,203 tests were conducted the previous day. The city’s infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243. 

Delhi recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.
The city recorded 928 Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three fatalities, on Wednesday.

It was for the first time after June 13 that the capital had logged less than 1,000 cases in a day. The national capital had reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13. Of the 9,496 beds in city hospitals, only 279 are occupied, up from 265 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the data said. 

With a surge in Covid-19 in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have co-morbid conditions. The number of active Covid-19 cases on Friday decreased to 5,507 from 5,755 the previous day, according to the data. As many as 3,790 patients are under home isolation, up from 3,564 on Thursday, while there are 322 Covid containment zones in the capital, up from 309 the previous day.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low. It came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for the locking and unlocking of various activities.

Beds remain vacant in Covid care centres
Of the 9,496 beds in city hospitals, only 279 are occupied, up from 265 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the health department shared. As many as 3,790 patients are under home isolation, it said

