Delhi: AAP's Durgesh Pathak wins Rajinder Nagar bypoll; Kejriwal hails voters

According to official data, AAP's Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while his nearest rival BJP's Rajesh Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes.

Published: 26th June 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak flashes victory sign after winning Rajinder Nagar by-elections, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak on Sunday defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll here, officials said.

"All 16 rounds of counting have been completed. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia (of BJP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

According to official data, AAP's Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while his nearest rival Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes.

The victory margin was 11,468 votes.

Congress' contender Prem Lata could get only 2,014 votes in the bypoll.

The poll panel is yet to come out with the final voting figures.

The bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout at 43.75 per cent.

Fourteen candidates threw their hats in the fray, which has largely been seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.

Counting of votes had begun at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called it defeat of the BJP's "dirty politics" and thanked people for appreciating the work done by his party's government in the national capital.

Thanking the people, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajendra Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve. “People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajendra Nagar, thank you Delhi,” he added.

As Pathak headed towards winning the seat with a comfortable margin, congratulatory messages began pouring in with senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying the poll results show that Kejriwal lives in the hearts of the people.

"“Many many congratulations to my dear brother @ipathak25 (Durgesh Pathak) on being elected MLA from Rajendra Nagar Vidhan Sabha."

"Congratulations to all the workers of AAP for the victory,"” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

"“In the heart of the people of Delhi, @ArvindKejriwal ji lives,"” he added.

