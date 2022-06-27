STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’

The study on 2,586 hospitalised Covid-19 patients has been published in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, Springer Nature journal, the hospital authorities said in a statement.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retrospective study conducted by researchers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on a group of patients admitted at the facility during the first Covid-19 wave has claimed that females were relatively at a higher risk of mortality as compared to males having same co-morbid conditions.

The study on 2,586 hospitalised Covid-19 patients has been published in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, Springer Nature journal, the hospital authorities said in a statement. “A retrospective study was conducted by researchers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 2,586 Covid-19 hospitalised patients, who were admitted in the hospital from April 8 October 4 in 2020 (first wave) to observe the association of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease on the prognosis and mortality of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients.” it said. 

According to Dr Rashmi Rana, its author and consultant in the department of research, at the hospital, “Our study also found that females were relatively at higher risk of mortality as compared to males having same co-morbid conditions, except hypertensive patients”.

According to Dr Vivek Ranjan, co-author and chairperson, department of blood transfusion at the hospital, “Study showed that risk of the severity of Covid-19 in younger patients with underlying comorbidities were found to be relatively at higher risk of severity of disease as well as to mortality compared to elderly patients with similar underlying condition”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Female Covid patients Pandemic Mortality
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp