‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retrospective study conducted by researchers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on a group of patients admitted at the facility during the first Covid-19 wave has claimed that females were relatively at a higher risk of mortality as compared to males having same co-morbid conditions.

The study on 2,586 hospitalised Covid-19 patients has been published in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, Springer Nature journal, the hospital authorities said in a statement. “A retrospective study was conducted by researchers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 2,586 Covid-19 hospitalised patients, who were admitted in the hospital from April 8 October 4 in 2020 (first wave) to observe the association of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease on the prognosis and mortality of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients.” it said.

According to Dr Rashmi Rana, its author and consultant in the department of research, at the hospital, “Our study also found that females were relatively at higher risk of mortality as compared to males having same co-morbid conditions, except hypertensive patients”.

According to Dr Vivek Ranjan, co-author and chairperson, department of blood transfusion at the hospital, “Study showed that risk of the severity of Covid-19 in younger patients with underlying comorbidities were found to be relatively at higher risk of severity of disease as well as to mortality compared to elderly patients with similar underlying condition”.