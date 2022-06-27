Hat-trick: Celebrations all the way for AAP

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and workers were seen dancing with joy, throwing colours at one another at the party office located at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi, even before the announcement of the results of Rajinder Nagar by poll. Hundreds of AAP workers crowded the office and celebrated the victory of Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s Rajinder Nagar candidate. The party workers were seen dancing on the beats of a dhol band as a part of the celebration.

The volunteers carried posters with slogans such as “Aaj Durgesh, kal pura desh (Today Durgesh, tomorrow the whole nation)” and chanted slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” which added spark in the occasion. Inside the office, patriotic songs such as ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ were also being played on loudspeakers. Along with sweets, AAP’s traditional cap was also distributed among the volunteers and the citizens. People were seen clicking selfies, bursting crackers and sloganeering in support of the party.

Shalini Singh, an AAP supporter said that the party’s victory shows the trust of people in Arvind Kejriwal’s development work and defeat shows BJP’s arrogance. Arvind Kumar, another supporter, said, “BJP is a party of Hitler and AAP deserves the victory.”It was officially announced that Durgesh Pathak has won the election by afternoon. Pathak arrived at the party office and met his supporters and later held a press conference with Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Addressing the media, Pathak said, “I would like to thank the people of Rajinder Nagar for voting AAP. This is the win of all the AAP workers”. He added that years ago he came to Delhi to prepare for IAS and now, he has become an MLA because of the glorious work of the party. Congratulating Pathak, Rai said that AAP will defeat BJP in every election. Many AAP MLAs such as MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kuldeep Kumar and among others interacted with the supporters. This is the third consecutive time AAP has won the Rajinder Nagar constituency. The seat got vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha got elected to the seat of Rajya Sabha from Punjab.