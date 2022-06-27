STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hat-trick: Celebrations all the way for AAP

Slogans, sweets and bonhomie took centre stage as party workers descended in huge numbers to rejoice victory

Published: 27th June 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers and members celebrate party candidate Durgesh Pathak’s win in Rajinder Nagar by-elections on Sunday | Parveen negi

AAP workers and members celebrate party candidate Durgesh Pathak’s win in Rajinder Nagar by-elections on Sunday | Parveen negi

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and workers were seen dancing with joy, throwing colours at one another at the party office located at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi, even before the announcement of the results of Rajinder Nagar by poll. Hundreds of AAP workers crowded the office and celebrated the victory of Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s Rajinder Nagar candidate. The party workers were seen dancing on the beats of a dhol band as a part of the celebration.

The volunteers carried posters with slogans such as “Aaj Durgesh, kal pura desh (Today Durgesh, tomorrow the whole nation)” and chanted slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” which added spark in the occasion. Inside the office, patriotic songs such as ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ were also being played on loudspeakers. Along with sweets, AAP’s traditional cap was also distributed among the volunteers and the citizens. People were seen clicking selfies, bursting crackers and sloganeering in support of the party. 

Shalini Singh, an AAP supporter said that the party’s victory shows the trust of people in Arvind Kejriwal’s development work and defeat shows BJP’s arrogance. Arvind Kumar, another supporter, said, “BJP is a party of Hitler and AAP deserves the victory.”It was officially announced that Durgesh Pathak has won the election by afternoon. Pathak arrived at the party office and met his supporters and later held a press conference with Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Addressing the media, Pathak said, “I would like to thank the people of Rajinder Nagar for voting AAP. This is the win of all the AAP workers”. He added that years ago he came to Delhi to prepare for IAS and now, he has become an MLA because of the glorious work of the party. Congratulating Pathak, Rai said that AAP will defeat BJP in every election. Many AAP MLAs such as MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kuldeep Kumar and among others interacted with the supporters. This is the third consecutive time AAP has won the Rajinder Nagar constituency. The seat got vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha got elected to the seat of Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Rajinder Nagar bypoll BJP
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp