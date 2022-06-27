Hyundai Venue: Young icon

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Hyundai Venue got off to a great start in India and continues to be one of the most popular models from the company. With the mid-life makeover that it has received, there is no doubt that the Venue offers even more value

Design

The Venue sports a bold new front grille with a 3-D look and is finished in dark chrome. It also gets new projector headlights and a neat-looking DRL set with turn indicators. The silhouette remains the same but the rear has been upgraded, thanks to the new tail lights and the light bar that runs across the back. It looks sportier and rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Interior

Hyundai has done a great job with space allocation and has improved rear-seat comfort a lot by offering more knee room and improving under-thigh support. The cabin is finished in a two-tone look of black and greige (gray and beige mixed). As far as equipment is concerned, the Venue gets over 60 connected features, comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Alexa and Google Play integration for voice commands from the convenience of your home and the system can also handle over 10 regional languages. The driver now gets an electric power-adjustable seat while rear passenger seats have a two-stage setting for the reclining.

Performance

The Venue is on offer with 3 engine types. The base models get the 1.2 MPi Kappa petrol motor that delivers 83PS of power, for the diesel lovers there is the 1.5 litre CRDi unit that delivers 100 PS of power and the range-topping 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol offers 120PS of power. Transmission options include a manual, the iMT and the DCT unit. All the engines are known to be frugal units and offer a peppy driving experience.

Verdict

The Venue is a compact SUV with a premium flair and that is what makes it so endearing. It is a product that wins you over with its practicality and exceptional pricing. Also, expect safety features such as 6 airbags, hill hold assist, vehicle stability management and more. As a package, the Venue wins you over with its refreshed styling, long list of features and excellent driving dynamics.

The price starts from Rs 7.53 lakh