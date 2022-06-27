STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sixth bypoll defeat for BJP in Delhi in two years; party blames lack of focus for loss

It was a sixth bypoll defeat for the saffron party in the national capital in two years under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia’s defeat in Rajinder Nagar election, questions were being raised on the BJP’s state unit leadership. AAP MLADurgesh Pathak won the seat with a huge margin of over 11,000 votes. It was a sixth bypoll defeat for the saffron party in the national capital in two years under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Many questioned Gupta’s leadership citing his “failure” to reach out to voters and the “increasing gap between the cadres and the party itself”. According to a senior party leader, the unit will hold a meeting to evaluate the reasons for the defeat. “The approach was not right. The party focused on star campaigners and adding big names to the list for roadshows instead of reaching out to the public and addressing their issues,” said the senior leader.

In March 2021, bypolls were held for five municipal wards in the city. The AAP won four, Congress won one while the BJP registered a zero. However, Gupta, who was not available for a comment on the same in a tweet said, “We are thankful to the people of Rajinder Nagar and accept their mandate. We worked hard and our workers will come out with even more strength next time.”  

The state unit had 40 star campaigners who took out various rallies with senior functionaries such as national party chief J P Nadda among others. Bhatia thanking the voters said, “Winning and losing is a part of life. We fought a tough battle with dedication. Contesting an election against the ruling party’s candidate is tough and we still did well.”

Another member blamed the defeat on the misplaced focus. “The party just focused on holding big events, distributing pamphlets while the real work of connecting with its own workers on ground and helping people with their problems was not done,” he said.

He added that the party lost even after running a “Pol Khol Abhiyan” against the AAP where party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal himself admitted the problem of water shortage in the city. Many said that they were not able to reach out to the state president. “There is only limited access. If we are not able to put our problems ahead, how will we reach out to the voters?” he said.    

The members also said that the voter turnout was less in upscale Punjabi-dominated areas like Old Rajinder Nagar and New Rajinder Nagar in comparison to JJ clusters and rural segments in the area. Bhatia, a Punjabi, had a larger support base in upscale neighbourhoods while Pathak, a Purvanchali, got more support from other areas.

‘BJP failed to reach out to voters’
It was the sixth bypoll defeat for the BJP in the city in two years under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. Many questioned Gupta’s leadership citing his “failure” to reach out to voters and the “increasing gap between the cadres and the party itself”. The unit will soon evaluate the reasons for the loss. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bypoll defeat Adesh Gupta Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp