Delhi's 15-day plantation drive to begin from July 15

The Delhi government will launch a 15-day mega plantation drive on July 11 to further increase the green cover in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will launch a 15-day mega plantation drive on July 11 to further increase the green cover in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. ‘Van Mahotsav’ will start from the Central Ridge and culminate with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25, he said. Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in Delhi this year.

Free distribution of medicinal plants will commence from the Kamla Nehru Ridge on July 2, Rai said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi government ministers, and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel will participate in the ‘Van Mahotsav’. MLAs will lead the drive in their respective constituencies on July 11.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings. According to the Forest Survey of India’s latest report, Delhi’s green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area in the last two years.

Rai requested Delhi residents to get involved in improving the city’s green cover. He urged Delhi residents to plant trees on their special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. “This effort will also lay out a plan to combat pollution in the future,” Rai said.

