JNU’s canteen owners face eviction threat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sent eviction notices to canteen/dhaba owners on campus who haven’t paid bills since they started their business, it said in a statement. The eviction notices were served as these owners did not respond to several notices that have been issued to them since 2019 with a request to clear the dues, the varsity said in a statement late Sunday evening.

“Notices have been issued to all those who have been occupying the space at various places including academic buildings in JNU. They have been doing the business without any due allotment. They continue to do business without payment of any license fees and other dues like electricity/water/conservancy charges,” said Campus Development Committee Chairperson Sudhir Kumar.

The JNU administration on June 22 served notices to operators of several canteens and dhabas located on campus to clear dues running up to lakhs of rupees and vacate the varsity premises by June 30. The notice has sent the canteen operators into panic, who said they are too hard up to pay off the dues.