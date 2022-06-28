Monsoon delayed, likely to hit Delhi next week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a hot and humid Monday, the second day in a row when the mercury settled above 40 degrees C. As the high humidity hints at a possibility of rain, the state weather department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for showers and thunder activity on June 30.

The city is expected to get relief from the ongoing heat when the monsoon hits the capital. Even though the weather department has not yet announced a fixed date for the onset of monsoon in Delhi, it’s slightly delayed and is expected to reach the capital by the first week of July.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, light to moderate rainfall and thunder activity with gusty winds of 30-40kmph are likely from June 29-30. “Rains are predicted, but it will take at least another three to four days to say when the monsoon will actually hit Delhi-NCR. The southwest monsoon has advanced over parts of Central and north India and may touch Delhi anytime after June 29. Delhi is likely to see rain in the first week of July as well,” said a senior IMD official.

At present, conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir over the next three-four days, IMD’s Monday bulletin said.

The high moisture content in the atmosphere is indicative of a possibility of rain due to intermittent easterly winds. “We have issued a Yellow alert for June 29 while an Orange alert has been issued for June 30, mainly on account of thunderstorms and strong winds. Another Yellow alert has been issued for July 1 when light rain or thundershowers are likely,” the IMD official added.

On Monday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees C, three notches above normal for this time of the year. Most weather stations across the city recorded a maximum temperature around 40 degrees C. Najafgarh was the hottest spot in Delhi sizzling at 42.1 degrees C. Relative humidity oscillated between 46 per cent and 72 per cent, as per the IMD.

Repair shabby buildings before monsoon: L-G

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed the civic bodies, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), to identify dilapidated buildings and repair or demolish them to prevent any eventuality, such as their collapsing, ahead of the Monsoon season, officials said on Monday. The MCD under section 348 of the DMC Act, 1957 and NDMC under section 258 of the NDMC Act, 1994 are mandated to identify such buildings and take appropriate remedial measures, they said. He has asked the officers to ensure such dangerous buildings do not lead to any grave incidents, such as loss of lives or damage to any property.