ITO faces aftermath of MCD’s demolition drive

Roads continue to be blocked by rubble, causing traffic snarls.

Published: 29th June 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Debris of demolished structures blocks streets at ITO, causing inconvenience to pedestrians | express

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after a four-hour-long demolition drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD at Bahadur Shah Zafffar lane in ITO, the debris of demolished structures still lie on the streets, causing a problem for the pedestrians who use the lane. Ashish, a student who crosses the lane daily to travel to the theatre near his school said, “The remaining debris is creating a lot of problems for daily pedestrians like us.” 

He added, “Earlier, the streets used to look lively with crowds thronging at different shops, but now the place has become grey and dull.” During the drive, a wall structure of the Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam graveyard was demolished by mistake. Mushkur, in charge of the graveyard, said the MCD did not even construct that wall. Mushkur added, “After the demolition, water supply to the graveyard was also interrupted. People who visited the graveyard for last rites of their relatives complained about water shortage. This has been a major problem for us.”

A few stall vendors have been shifted to inner areas of the lanes as they have no other place to earn a livelihood. Naseem, who used to sell flowers outside the graveyard said, “Bakra-Eid is coming in a week and a huge crowd will be present at the graveyard. If these wastes are not removed, then it will be a big problem.” Adding to the woes, he said, “The streets are completely dark as the street lights have stopped functioning from quite some time.”  Whenever there used to be traffic at ITO, commuters used to take this lane to skip the congestion, but now people can’t use the lane, said a person working in a nearby office space. 

The MCD responded and said, “Corporation will not impose damage changes on encroachers and debris will be removed by the MCD.” It added, “ No footpath will be constructed on the alley and roads will be repaired once all the debris is removed from the site.” 

