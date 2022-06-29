Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes charge as Chief Justice of Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor (L-G)Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G’s secretariat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti, and Madan Lal along with senior judges and advocates attended the ceremony. Justice Sharma was previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and his transfer was notified by the Central government on June 19.

After the retirement of Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in March, Justice Vipin Sanghi served as acting chief justice from March 13 till June 27. Justice Sanghi has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Sharma, who was born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, completed his schooling and graduation there itself and thereafter obtained an LLB degree in 1984 with three university gold medals. He was enrolled as an advocate in September 1984 and practised in service, constitutional, civil, and criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur.

Sharma received 3 gold medals in varsity

New Delhi: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, completed his schooling and graduation there itself and thereafter obtained an LLB degree in 1984 with three university gold medals.