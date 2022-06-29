STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes charge as Chief Justice of Delhi HC

Lieutenant Governor (L-G)Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G’s secretariat.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice  (CJ) of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor (L-G)Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G’s secretariat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti, and Madan Lal along with senior judges and advocates attended the ceremony.  Justice Sharma was previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and his transfer was notified by the Central government on June 19.

After the retirement of Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in March, Justice Vipin Sanghi served as acting chief justice from March 13 till June 27. Justice Sanghi has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Sharma, who was born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, completed his schooling and graduation there itself and thereafter obtained an LLB degree in 1984 with three university gold medals. He was enrolled as an advocate in September 1984 and practised in service, constitutional, civil, and criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur.

Sharma received 3 gold medals in varsity
New Delhi: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, completed his schooling and graduation there itself and thereafter obtained an LLB degree in 1984 with three university gold medals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Chandra Sharma CJ Delhi HC Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp