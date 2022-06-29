STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mojang Studios' Minecraft: A game of combat in the dungeons

In the genre intersection between a slash-em-up, a dungeon crawler, and a game made for kids, lies a glorious party land made of blocks.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Minecraft Dungeons

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

In the genre intersection between a slash-em-up, a dungeon crawler, and a game made for kids, lies a glorious party land made of blocks. Minecraft Dungeons is easily the most fun I have had in a video game recently. Developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven, this videogame is a Minecraft spin-off without any of the open-world building and mining. It is available for free on the Xbox-PC game pass, and I would recommend you get it without thinking twice. But here’s my review anyway.

The game’s main story follows the quest to defeat an ‘Illager’ named Archie, who has turned over to the dark side. ‘Arch-Illager’ has sworn vengeance upon those who wronged him, and sends out hordes of monsters to eat up villages. We are the heroes, setting out on a perilous journey of saving the world. Armed with nothing but a simple sword and bow in the beginning of the game, Minecraft Dungeons is a remarkable story of growth—because the battle is all over in a matter of five-ten hours. But the shortness of the game works to its advantage: involving some really concentrated fun, and ensuring that the game ends before we get tired of it.

If you have played Minecraft before, you may be aware that the game’s graphics are essentially a cluster of clunky, textured blocks. Despite it, the maps in the game are incredibly beautiful. The lighting in the dark dungeons and castles provide an interesting aesthetic to the game, and the music retains the excellence present in the original Minecraft versions.

As a game series that is generally considered beginner-friendly, Minecraft Dungeons has a good variability in terms of difficulty. The level progression can get steep, and it requires us to set some time to think about our weapon options and upgrades. The current version of the game also offers cross-play cooperative gameplay, allowing for up to four players to team up together against the ‘Arch-Illager’. Based on a combination of weapon choices and special items, co-operative gameplay offers the option of using different combat strategies to tide over the more difficult levels in the game.

The quest to find and release ‘Arch-Illager’ from the corruption that controls him is murky. There are several creatures to defeat, and the path ahead may seem endless. But, Minecraft Dungeons is a story of hope. It constantly rewards us, even if all we did was shoot an arrow at a green creeper. All hail games that give us 10 drop-items per minute! The generosity of Minecraft Dungeons will ensure that people play it forever. 5/5 for this fun dungeon crawler.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minecraft Dungeons Mojang Studios
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp