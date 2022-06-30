STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Free ration scheme extended by three months in Delhi

Cabinet unanimously approves proposal to allocate free foodgrains to National Food Security Act beneficiaries

Published: 30th June 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Free ration scheme

Free ration scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief to the residents of Delhi, the state government has extended its free ration scheme till September end, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday while addressing a media briefing.

The proposal was approved unanimously during a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet held on the day. The government has been supplying ration for free to almost 73 lakh citizens since April 2020. The chief minister vouched for the extension of the scheme citing backbreaking inflation and loss of livelihood amid the pandemic.

The CM chaired an important meeting of the Delhi Cabinet at the Delhi Secretariat. During the meeting, the Food and Civil Supplies department proposed the extension of the supply of free ration for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for another four months from June to September. It was unanimously decided to extend the scheme.

NFSA beneficiaries include needy people like migrant workers, unorganised workers, construction workers, domestic helpers and those who do not have ration cards. Under the city government’s free ration scheme, 5 kg of food grains are provided free of cost to the needy as per the eligibility prescribed under the NFSA, 2013. This includes 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice per person per month.

Delhi has 72,77,995 beneficiaries under the Targeted Public Distribution system (PDS). To ameliorate the impact of back-to-back lockdowns, Delhi government has been distributing NFSA ration to all PDS beneficiaries free of cost since April 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Kejriwal Free ration scheme
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp