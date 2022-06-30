STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jailed goon Jasdeep Singh Bhagwanpuria to be taken to Punjab in murder case

Following the order, the gangster will be brought to Mansa in Punjab from the Tihar Jail by Wednesday night.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly a month after the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Police on Wednesday secured a Delhi court’s transit remand for bringing notorious gangster Jasdeep Singh Bhagwanpuria aka Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to the state. 

Following the order, the gangster will be brought to Mansa in Punjab from the Tihar Jail by Wednesday night. Two out of the four shooters behind the murder were from the Bhagwanpuria gang. A counsel of the Punjab government had approached the Patiala House court in Delhi demanding the transit remand of Bhagwanpuria and the court sent him to one day’s transit remand.

At Mansa, the state police will produce Bhagwanpuria in the Mansa court and remand him. A senior police officer of the Anti Gangster Task Officer (AFTF) and who is also member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Moosewala murder case confirmed the development and said that the state police has secured the remand of Bhagwanpuria from the Patiala House court in Delhi as he was arrested by the state police in the court itself and he is being brought to Mansa.

He is being brought under tight police guard, while security has been beefed up around the Mansa court. Bhagwanpuria had figured during the police investigation as a key facilitator for logistics and other support to the assailants involved in the rapper’ murder. 

