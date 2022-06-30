STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NRI woman in Delhi weighing 112kg loses pounds rapidly post-bariatric surgery 

Pre-surgery, her weight was 112.4 kg and post-surgery she lost 8 kg in just 21 days, it said.

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old US national of Indian-origin has got a new lease of life after undergoing a robotic bariatric surgery for being “abnormally overweight and diabetic”, at Indraprastha Apollo hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.

The woman was struggling with obesity that had led to uncontrolled diabetes along with hypothyroidism, hypertension, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and obstructive sleep apnea for the past seven years, the hospital officials said. 

“Her complication had worsened in the past year and she was unable to lose weight through traditional methods. While the patient was advised surgery in the US, she however opted to come to India to get the surgery,” it said.

Pre-surgery, her weight was 112.4 kg and post-surgery she lost 8 kg in just 21 days, it said. “With her condition deteriorating and other co-morbidities advancing, she consulted Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant, GI, bariatric and robotic surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, where she was recommended an immediate robot-assisted surgery that could help her reduce weight, so that other vitals like diabetes and hypertension could be stabilised,” hospital officials said.

“The 44-year-old woman from the US was unable to lose weight with traditional methods and in turn was resorting to either over-exercising or starving herself. Early symptoms revealed the obesity had caused other conditions like diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, hypertension, GERD and obstructive sleep apnea, to flare up and cause additional complications,” Prasad said.

She was diagnosed with morbid obesity with diabetes and metabolic syndrome, he said.  The post-operative period was uneventful and she was discharged in two days, he added.

