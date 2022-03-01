Delhi Police launches QR-based feedback system, digital rosters for personnel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday launched three digital initiatives, including the department’s refurbished, more user-friendly website. Launching Anubhuti, a QR code-based feedback system, the refurbished Delhi Police website and e-Chittha portal, Asthana said the aim is to add a new dimension in digitising and modernising the force.

Asthana said it was necessary to optimise the utilisation of technology in order to improve the service delivery system and to ensure the safety and security of the people. Speaking about Anubhuti - Feedback Management system, he said it will establish two-way communication between the public and the police, and the analysis of the feedback received will help improve the functioning of the department.

“It is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting the police station need to scan the QR code of the police station and mark their feedback response. Response database will be utilised to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in police-public interface while the identity of the user will not be disclosed,” Suman Nalwa, public relations officer, Delhi Police, said.

Mentioning its third initiative, Nalwa said ‘e-Chittha’ is the ‘backbone’ of duty deployment and its implementation, which will ensure eight-hour shifts in the department, will ensure optimal use of manpower resources.