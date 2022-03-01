STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police launches QR-based feedback system, digital rosters for personnel

City Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday launched three digital initiatives, including the department’s refurbished, more user-friendly website.

Published: 01st March 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police chief Rakesh Asthana presents symbolic QR code to former union home secretary Vinod Kumar Duggal on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

Police chief Rakesh Asthana presents symbolic QR code to former union home secretary Vinod Kumar Duggal on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday launched three digital initiatives, including the department’s refurbished, more user-friendly website. Launching Anubhuti, a QR code-based feedback system, the refurbished Delhi Police website and e-Chittha portal, Asthana said the aim is to add a new dimension in digitising and modernising the force. 

Asthana said it was necessary to optimise the utilisation of technology in order to improve the service delivery system and to ensure the safety and security of the people. Speaking about Anubhuti - Feedback Management system, he said it will establish two-way communication between the public and the police, and the analysis of the feedback received will help improve the functioning of the department. 

“It is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting the police station need to scan the QR code of the police station and mark their feedback response. Response database will be utilised to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in police-public interface while the identity of the user will not be disclosed,” Suman Nalwa, public relations officer, Delhi Police, said. 

Mentioning its third initiative, Nalwa said ‘e-Chittha’ is the ‘backbone’ of duty deployment and its implementation, which will ensure eight-hour shifts in the department, will ensure optimal use of manpower resources. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Feedback system Delhi Police e-Chittha portal Rakesh Asthana
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp