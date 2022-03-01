Domestic EV charging guide launched as part of ‘Switch Delhi’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and the World Resource Institute (WRI India) launched the ‘residential EV charging guidebook’ during an event at Vasant Kunj here on Monday. The guidebook has been developed with an objective to provide step-by-step guidelines for Delhiites to set up EV charging stations at their premises. It addresses the common concerns of RWAs or residential complexes like space planning not limiting to present EVs, choosing the right mix of EV chargers, power load management etc as well as sharing best practices for RWAs.

During the inauguration at a Residents Welfare Association at Sector A at Vasant Kunj, chief guest Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot along with Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) inaugurated 2 EV charging stations.

This is part of 30,000 upcoming charging points that will benefit from the Rs 6,000 of available subsidy under this initiative. Under the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, the government has developed a single-window

facility for citizens to make application for installation of EV charging points and avail the subsidy from the comfort of their homes. With the subsidy, one can buy a 3.3 kW LEVAC charger for less than Rs 2,500 in comparison of existing market price of the charger at more than Rs 8,500.

As part of the initiative, the three discoms namely BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL have already empanelled more than 10 EV charger vendors, which will provide trusted and certified chargers to citizens as per the standards stipulated by the government.

One can submit a request for EV charging point installation in less than 5 minutes along with EV charging connection (if required) through their respective discom’s ‘Switch Delhi’ webpage. The government has mandated an electricity rate of `4.5 per unit for all such EV connections, which is among the lowest in India. Under the initiative, more than 100 requests for EV connections have already been received by the three discoms.