STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Domestic EV charging guide launched as part of ‘Switch Delhi’ 

This is part of 30,000 upcoming charging points that will benefit from the Rs 6,000 of available subsidy under this initiative.

Published: 01st March 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gahlot inaugurating an EV charging station at Vasant Kunj on Monday.

Gahlot inaugurating an EV charging station at Vasant Kunj on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and the World Resource Institute (WRI India) launched the ‘residential EV charging guidebook’ during an event at Vasant Kunj here on Monday. The guidebook has been developed with an objective to provide step-by-step guidelines for Delhiites to set up EV charging stations at their premises. It addresses the common concerns of RWAs or residential complexes like space planning not limiting to present EVs, choosing the right mix of EV chargers, power load management etc as well as sharing best practices for RWAs.

During the inauguration at a Residents Welfare Association at Sector A at Vasant Kunj, chief guest Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot along with Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC)  inaugurated 2 EV charging stations.  

This is part of 30,000 upcoming charging points that will benefit from the Rs 6,000 of available subsidy under this initiative. Under the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, the government has developed a single-window 
facility for citizens to make application for installation of EV charging points and avail the subsidy from the comfort of their homes. With the subsidy, one can buy a 3.3 kW LEVAC charger for less than Rs 2,500 in comparison of existing market price of the charger at more than Rs 8,500. 

As part of the initiative, the three discoms namely BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL have already empanelled more than 10 EV charger vendors, which will provide trusted and certified chargers to citizens as per the standards stipulated by the government. 

One can submit a request for EV charging point installation in less than 5 minutes along with EV charging connection (if required) through their respective discom’s ‘Switch Delhi’ webpage. The government has mandated an electricity rate of `4.5 per unit for all such EV connections, which is among the lowest in India. Under the initiative, more than 100 requests for EV connections have already been received by the three discoms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WRI India EV EV charging guide Switch Delhi
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp