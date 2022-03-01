STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
February 2020 riots: High Court notice to politicos on pleas seeking FIR for hate speech

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to several political leaders and others on two petitions seeking their impleadment in Northeast Delhi riots cases.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notices to Union minister Anurag Thakur, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others, on pleas seeking FIR against them for allegedly delivering hate speeches leading to the February 2020 riots.

The bench asked the politicians and others to respond as to whether they ought to be impleaded as party respondents to the present writ petitions. One of the petitioners,  Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq, sought FIR against Thakur and BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma.

The other application by Lawyers Voice sought FIRs against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Warris Pathan, activist Harsh Mander, actor Swara Bhasker, Umar Khalid and former Bombay HC judge BG Kolse Patil. 

