Security to be provided for liquor vendors in south Delhi facing protests: Police to HC

The court noted the submissions of the police and disposed of the petition, saying no further orders are called for.

Published: 01st March 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The city police has assured the Delhi High Court that adequate security would be provided to a liquor vend and its employees for ingress and egress to the outlet and no interference would be caused by protestors in its functioning.

The submissions were made by the police during the hearing on a petition by owner of a liquor vend who sought direction to the authorities to take adequate steps so that the petitioner could run his outlet without any hindrance from protestors sitting outside the outlet and damaging its premises.

Justice V Kameswar Rao noted the submissions of the police and disposed of the petition, saying no further orders are called for. "It is clarified that this order will, however, be subject to the continued validity of the liquor license in favour of the petitioner," the court said.

The Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar, representing the State and Delhi Police, gave an assurance that the SHO concerned of the area will ensure adequate security is provided to the petitioner and its employees for ingress and egress to the liquor vend.

The counsel further assured the court that steps will be taken to ensure that no interference is caused in the smooth functioning of the liquor vend. Petitioner M/s Sri Avantika Contractor, running a liquor vend at Govindpuri here, said it has a valid liquor licence and is seeking direction to the authorities to provide adequate security.

The petitioner's counsel said they have made various representations to the SHO of the police station concerned seeking adequate security for the petitioner and its employees for ingress and egress to the liquor vend but no action has been taken till date.

