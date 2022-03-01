STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Illegally-constructed twin tower demolition to be completed by May 22

Top court directs NOIDA officials, builder to strictly abide by timeline

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NOIDA on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that demolition of the illegally-constructed Supertech twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project would be complete by May 22. The authority in the status report stated that after the demolition of these massive structures, the entire debris would be cleared off by August 22.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked all the stakeholders including NOIDA and Supertech to strictly abide by the timeline given in the status report and before listing the matter for further hearing on May 17.

“The court is apprised of the fact that the demolition has commenced at the site. All concerned, including NOIDA and Supertech as well as other authorities, will strictly comply with the time schedule indicated in the status report. List the Miscellaneous Application on May 17 and NOIDA will file an updated status report about the developments in this regard,” the bench said.

As the hearing began, advocate Ravindra Kumar, appearing for the authority, submitted that it had filed the status report dated February 25 in which it has stated what has transpired in the meeting held on February 9. “It was agreed between Supertech and Edifice Engineering that by February 20, the Edifice Engineering would mobilise the site with manpower, material, and machine as per the action plan approved by NOIDA and CBRI,” Kumar said.

On February 7, the top court had directed the authorities to commence within two weeks the demolition. On January 12, the top court had pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders in Sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for ‘playing truant with the court’.

