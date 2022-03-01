STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water production at all-time high, claims Delhi Jal Board

Usually, the average daily water production in Delhi remains about 940-945 MGD.

Published: 01st March 2022 08:19 AM

The Chandrawal plant has crossed its water production mark of 100 MGD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain on Monday stated that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has set a new record by producing an all-time high amount of water in a single day.
The water production rose to a record of 956 MGD (millions of gallons per day) on Monday. He said, “With the commissioning of new water filters, Chandrawal WTP has crossed its water production mark of 100 MGD. Gradually, DJB is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 supply to Delhiites.”

Previously, the DJB had on July 18 last year stated that the water production rose to a record 955 MGD.
Usually, the average daily water production in Delhi remains about 940-945 MGD. There has been a manifold imcrease in the water production in the plants across Delhi.

The new water production feat was made possible because of all nine Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) working at their peak capacity. These WTPs are situated in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar, Haider Pur, Nangloi, Dwarka, Bawana and Okhla.

The city government has introduced quite a few new-age technologies in its Water Treatment Plants. As a result, the Chandrawal WTP had crossed the record mark of 100 MGD compared to 94 MGD recorded earlier. Similarly, the Haiderpur WTP recorded a jump to 235.45 MGD, the minister said, “Old and obsolete methods are now being replaced with advanced technologies to make the system efficient and robust,” the minister said.

To increase the water availability in all households, the Delhi Jal Board has installed new prefabricated sand filters that have high flow rates. The DJB further proposed to enhance the capacity of Chandrawal WTP by 9 MGD and Haiderpur WTP 16 MGD in the next six months.



