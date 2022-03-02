STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right of residence in shared household: Delhi High Court

The Delhi HC has said that a daughter-in-law does not have an indefeasible right of residence in a shared household under the Domestic Violence Act.

Published: 02nd March 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that a daughter-in-law does not have an indefeasible right of residence in a shared household under the Domestic Violence Act and she can be evicted at the behest of aged in-laws who are entitled to live peacefully.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was dealing with an appeal by a daughter-in-law against a trial court order denying her the right to stay in the matrimonial house, stated that in the case of a shared household, there is no embargo upon the owner of the property to claim eviction of his daughter-in-law and in the present case, it would be appropriate if an alternative accommodation is provided to the appellant till her marriage continues.

The judge said that in the present case, both the in-laws are senior citizens who are entitled to live peacefully and not to be haunted by the marital discord between their son and daughter-in-law.

"I am of the considered opinion, since there exists a frictional relationship between the parties, then at the fag end of their lives it would not be advisable for old parents to stay with appellant and hence it would be appropriate if an alternative accommodation is provided to the appellant as is directed in the impugned order per Section 19(1)(f) of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act," said the court in a recent order.

The court noted that the relations between the parties were "far from cordial" and there was even a complaint by the husband, who lived in separate rental accommodation, against his wife and he has not claimed any right in the subject property.

"Admittedly, the right of residence under Section 19 of the DV Act is not an indefeasible right of residence in shared household, especially, when the daughter-in-law is pitted against aged father-in-law and mother-in-law. In this case, both being senior citizens of aged about 74 and 69 years and being in the evening of their life, are entitled to live peacefully and not to be haunted by the marital discord between their son and daughter-in-law," the court said.

The court dismissed the appeal by the appellant and recorded the undertaking of the respondent father-in-law that he would provide alternative accommodation to the appellant till her matrimonial relationship with his son is in existence.

The respondent father-in-law had filed a suit for possession in 2016 before the trial court on the grounds that he was the absolute owner of the property and the husband of appellant – his son had shifted to some other place and that he was not inclined to live with his daughter-in-law.

The appellant, mother to two minor daughters, had contended that the property was purchased out of joint family funds and from sale proceeds of the ancestral property and thus she also has a right to reside there.

The trial court had passed a decree of possession in favour of the respondent and held that the property was a self-acquired property of the respondent and after the termination of the license of appellant, she has no right to stay there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC delhi
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp