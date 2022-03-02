Deal-breaker: Nurses hapless, fear loss of job 

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 151 nurses on ad hoc basis (contractual basis) at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are set to lose their jobs after the Central government’s decision to hire employees on a permanent basis.

The nurses were working on contracts for the last 11 years.

“Consequent upon filling up the vacant posts of nursing officer on regular basis in Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi, the contract of 151 nurses working here stands terminated on the basis of first come last go basis by giving one month notice from the date of issue of this order, depending on joining of new nursing officers,” said a letter issued by Subarta Chaterjee, Deputy Director of the hospital administration.

The nurses also took out a candle march on Monday against this decision and said that the government is heartless and does not care about their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I have been working on a contract basis since 2012. After these many years of service, I will lose my job as the government wants to hire employees on a permanent basis,” said Ram Yadav, a nursing officer.

He added that despite working day and night during Covid-19, this is how we are being treated. The government does not care about our families. “We could not sit in the exam conducted by the government as we have crossed the age limit,” said Yadav. He further said that the nurses wrote to the PMO and Health Ministry to reconsider the decision.

A senior official from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that the decision has been taken by the central government and he cannot do much about it but regrets the discomfort caused to the families. “It is not my decision. Central government had taken out an advertisement and based on that they selected new employees. It is very unfortunate,” the official added.