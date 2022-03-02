STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

The demand by Sikh groups for Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar's release had gained ground ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

Published: 02nd March 2022 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar

1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sentence Review Board (SRB) headed by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday deferred the decision on the early release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict who is currently lodged in Amritsar jail.

The matter has been put off till the next SRB meeting, said a Delhi government official.

The demand by Sikh groups for Bhullar's release had gained ground ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

The seven members of the Board include the director general of Tihar prison, secretaries of Home and Law departments and director of social welfare department of the Delhi government, a district judge and a senior Delhi Police officer.

Bhullar was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people and injuring of 31 in a bomb blast in 1993 in Delhi.

Among those who survived the attack is former Youth Congress chief M S Bitta.

Bhullar was sentenced to death by a designated TADA court on August 25, 2001.

He is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

He was shifted to Amritsar Central Jail from Delhi's Tihar Jail on health grounds, in June 2015.

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had recently sought the immediate release of Bhullar in the "larger interest of consolidating peace and communal harmony" in Punjab.

He had accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi of obstructing his release.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hit back, saying, "It is a sensitive issue and the SAD is doing dirty politics over it. We strongly condemn it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Bomb Blast 1993 Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar Delhi Bomb Blast Delhi Bomb Blast Case
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp