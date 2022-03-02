STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health clinics for school students to be officially unveiled on March 5

Students in classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit clinics in batches of 30 each daily

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government is all set to officially inaugurate the much-awaited school health clinics designed for routine check-ups as well as mental health counseling of children on March 5.
However, as per the circular issued by the Director of Education, the clinics had started in 10 schools from January 12 and the remaining 10 were started from January 17.

The Director of Education (DoE) had issued a guideline for the clinics stating that students in classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit the clinics in batches of 30 each on a daily basis for screening. The guidelines further stated that parental consent will be necessary to visit the health clinic.

“The departments of health and education are coming together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through special health clinics in government schools of Delhi. This becomes more important especially during Covid when students are not able to intermingle much,” the DoE stated in a circular issued in January this year.

According to a senior official at the department of health, Delhi government, “The school health clinics will work at the core of all these issues. They will act as a screening and check-up centre for students of all ages and gender so that any disease can be identified at early stages and treated.”

“School health clinics seek to pair the interventions of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental and physical health concerns of each student. Students will be screened for more than 30 diseases, disabilities and deficiencies. Students when identified with any ailment will be presented to doctor for OPD treatment during the latter’s weekly visit to the school,” the official added. Several studies have exhibited a positive correlation between the health of children and learning outcomes. 

Mental health professionals roped in 
These clinics will have well-qualified medical staff including mental health professionals. They will conduct regular screening of children for vision, hearing, vitamin deficiencies, dental issues, learning disabilities and provide early intervention.
 

