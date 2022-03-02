Unions laud move, demand MSP relief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmer leaders on Tuesday welcomed the city government’s move to withdraw cases lodged against them during the anti-farm law stir and urged the Centre to fulfill other promises too, including the formation of a committee on MSP.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a meeting on March 14 to decide the future course of action if the remaining promises made to the farmers by the Centre are not met. Farmer leader and SKM core committee member Shiv Kumar Kakka hailed the L-G and the government for withdrawing the cases. “We thank the government and the L-G for the effort. This move has given us hope that other promises will also be met,” Kakka said.

The Centre is yet to act on its promise of forming a committee on MSP, granting relief to farmers who died during the stir among others, he said. SKM member Abhimanyu Kohar said withdrawing cases lodged against farmers was a welcome step. “Though it came a little late but it is a commendable move. This will help in bridging the trust deficit between the government and the farmers,” Kohar said.