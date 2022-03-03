STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2020 Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Umar Khalid's bail plea

During the argument, Umar Khalid told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove its case against him.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case of a larger conspiracy in connection with Delhi riots during February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that the order on the bail plea of Khalid would be pronounced on March 14.

Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Delhi Riots 2020 Delhi Riots Umar Khalid
