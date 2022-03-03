BJP duped citizens, shut food counters established under Atal Aahar Yojna: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital have shut all food counters established under the Atal Aahar Yojna. AAP leaders of all three municipal corporations questioned as to how and why did the municipal corporation gave away the land to its MP Gautam Gambhir’s Trust? They alleged that the BJP has cheated the citizens after promising to give them a full meal for Rs 10.

South municipal corporation leader Prem Chauhan said, “Today, the true face of the BJP has emerged in front of the public. How it mistreats those who nurtured its rise has become clear today. Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name, the man who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, has been brought into disrepute today.”Chauhan added,

“The BJP released its manifesto for the 2017 MCD elections. Manoj Tiwari, BJP’s President at the time, highlighted the Atal Aahar Yojana, in which they were supposed to provide meals for `10. When the budget was presented the following year, there was a lot of applause for the project. It was stated in the report that they will increase the food counters to 40.”

Meanwhile, the east municipal corporation leader Manoj Tyagi said, “We saw today that Gautam Gambhir has been chanting ‘Jan Rasoi’ all across the national capital. This work was carried out under the BJP’s deceptive scheme. The Jan Rasoi was opened on municipal land. When officials inquired about how this sloped land was not granted to them, the BJP and the corporation official were not able to provide a justification for the same.”