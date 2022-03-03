STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: Delhi High Court resumes full physical hearings 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday resumed full-fledged physical functioning which was earlier restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:56 AM

(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday resumed full-fledged physical functioning which was earlier restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All the judges started holding physical hearings while continuing the hybrid system which gives an option to the parties and the advocates to appear virtually through the video conferencing platform.

Since March 2020, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing following the outbreak of the pandemic. Subsequently, few benches started holding physical courts every day on rotation basis.

The high court resumed physical hearings from November 22 last year but were suspended on December 30 and a decision was taken to shift to the virtual mode on account of the third wave. It started graded physical functioning last month and advised all stakeholders to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Last year, the high court issued its standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate the entry of lawyers and litigants inside the court building and said that those showing symptoms of flu, fever, and cough will not be allowed.

