STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New underground reservoirs boost water infra in Delhi

These projects are part of the Delhi government’s endeavours to provide 24x7 water supply to the capital and equip the city with adequate sewerage infrastructure.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Water Minister Satyendar Jain at the new facility in Sonia Vihar on Wednesday

Water Minister Satyendar Jain at the new facility in Sonia Vihar on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain inaugurated several water projects on Wednesday including an underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Mundka village with a capacity of 2.95 crore litres and an underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Sonia Vihar with a capacity of 2.68 crore litres.

These projects are part of the Delhi government’s endeavours to provide 24x7 water supply to the capital and equip the city with adequate sewerage infrastructure. Apart from this, the foundation for the construction of the Sewerage Pumping Station was laid at Harsh Vihar, which would have a capacity of pumping 1.75 crore litres of sewage per day. Currently, the areas of Mundka and Sonia Vihar face water crisis, which worsen during the summer. To address this issue, one UGR/BPS has been established in Mundka Village and one in Sonia Vihar.

In order to increase the availability of water in the surrounding households, the Delhi government has come up with the installation of booster pumping stations. A booster station refers to a device that increases flow by providing the extra boost needed to bring pressure to the desired level. Thus, the water is enabled to move from a storage tank or throughout a whole house or commercial facility.

Jain said: “This is a significant step to increase the water pressure and will help solve the existing water crisis. These initiatives will benefit approximately 8.45 lakh residents in the unauthorised colonies of Mundka, Sonia Vihar and Harsh Vihar.”

Significant step to increase water pressure
Satyendar Jain said that this would be a significant step to increase the water pressure in the area and would help to solve the existing water crisis in Delhi. These initiatives will benefit approximately 8.45 lakh residents who live in unauthorized colonies

To benefit residents in unauthorised colonies

As the work of the massive 2.95 crore litre UGR has been completed in Mundka, unauthorised colonies in the constituency will soon start receiving supply of water

This UGR will receive water from Nangloi Water Treatment Plant 

Moreover, in continuation of the endeavors, the foundation stone of a sewage pumping station has been laid in Harsh Vihar

The work of 2.68 crore liters capacity UGR in Sonia Vihar has been fully completed and will lead to the augmentation of water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in North-East Delhi

This will directly benefit approximately six lakh residents of unauthorised colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur, Sadatpur, Bhagat Singh Colony, Ziauddin Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Bhagirathi Vihar, Nehru Vihar, etc. with the availability of water at an adequate pressure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board underground reservoirs Satyendar Jain
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp