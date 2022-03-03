New underground reservoirs boost water infra in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain inaugurated several water projects on Wednesday including an underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Mundka village with a capacity of 2.95 crore litres and an underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Sonia Vihar with a capacity of 2.68 crore litres.

These projects are part of the Delhi government’s endeavours to provide 24x7 water supply to the capital and equip the city with adequate sewerage infrastructure. Apart from this, the foundation for the construction of the Sewerage Pumping Station was laid at Harsh Vihar, which would have a capacity of pumping 1.75 crore litres of sewage per day. Currently, the areas of Mundka and Sonia Vihar face water crisis, which worsen during the summer. To address this issue, one UGR/BPS has been established in Mundka Village and one in Sonia Vihar.

In order to increase the availability of water in the surrounding households, the Delhi government has come up with the installation of booster pumping stations. A booster station refers to a device that increases flow by providing the extra boost needed to bring pressure to the desired level. Thus, the water is enabled to move from a storage tank or throughout a whole house or commercial facility.

Jain said: “This is a significant step to increase the water pressure and will help solve the existing water crisis. These initiatives will benefit approximately 8.45 lakh residents in the unauthorised colonies of Mundka, Sonia Vihar and Harsh Vihar.”

Significant step to increase water pressure

Satyendar Jain said that this would be a significant step to increase the water pressure in the area and would help to solve the existing water crisis in Delhi. These initiatives will benefit approximately 8.45 lakh residents who live in unauthorized colonies

To benefit residents in unauthorised colonies

As the work of the massive 2.95 crore litre UGR has been completed in Mundka, unauthorised colonies in the constituency will soon start receiving supply of water

This UGR will receive water from Nangloi Water Treatment Plant

Moreover, in continuation of the endeavors, the foundation stone of a sewage pumping station has been laid in Harsh Vihar

The work of 2.68 crore liters capacity UGR in Sonia Vihar has been fully completed and will lead to the augmentation of water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in North-East Delhi

This will directly benefit approximately six lakh residents of unauthorised colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur, Sadatpur, Bhagat Singh Colony, Ziauddin Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Bhagirathi Vihar, Nehru Vihar, etc. with the availability of water at an adequate pressure