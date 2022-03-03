Russia-Ukraine war: Students back in capital from Ukraine to get aid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has asked district authorities to reach out to the families of students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine or those who are still stuck there to extend any help they need, officials said on Wednesday.

District authorities have also engaged teachers and other staffs in their respective jurisdiction to effectively execute these orders. According to the orders, the teams concerned will meet the families of stranded students and assure them that adequate steps are being taken to ensure the welfare of their wards.

They will also visit the houses of the students evacuated from Ukraine and offer any help they need, a Central district official said. All 11 districts of the national capital have issued such orders. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, “Delhi residents among Indian evacuees coming from Ukraine will be brought at Hindon Airport or Indira Gandhi International Airport. The government will ensure that they are safely sent back to their homes.”

A South Delhi district senior administrative official said that efforts are being made to allay fears of family members of those stranded in different cities of Ukraine by offering them any help they need. “These are tough times for the families of students who are still stuck in Ukraine. Officials will meet families of such students and put them in touch with other higher authorities engaged in the evacuation process, provide them with helpline numbers and other help as well,” the official said.

Another official from Shahdara district said that teachers and other staff who are engaged in this exercise will also ask students evacuated from Ukraine under the Operation Ganga about their experiences and the difficulties they faced.

Mission to ensure safety

