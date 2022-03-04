Court reserves order on former JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s bail plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail petition of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case of a larger conspiracy in connection with Delhi riots which unfurled in February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that the order on the bail plea of the student/activist would be pronounced on March 14.

Special public prosecutor and Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, Counsel appeared on behalf of accused Umar Khalid during the argument, the accused told the court that the prosecution lacked evidence to prove its case against him.

SPP Amit Prasad on Thursday rebutted that in the case of conspiracy, “we have to see the wholesome conduct of the accused. There are multiple chats and other evidence is there. He submitted that there is adequate material on record against the accused.”

Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in the case for being the ‘masterminds’. The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Court also reserved the orders on the bail pleas of Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Khan after hearing the rebuttal arguments by Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel appeared on behalf of them.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.